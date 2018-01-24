It's a nightmare when your stomach rumbles barely an hour after lunch and there is no healthy snack nearby. Mid-meal hunger pangs are perfectly natural, but most of the times we are least prepared to handle it. That's why we end up snacking on junk just to quell the hunger. Here are some fantastic tips to deal with your ravenous appetite.

Eat more proteins: Start your day with a healthy dose of proteins in the form of eggs, chicken or plant proteins to stay satiated for longer. Study says that plant proteins may do a better job at keeping you full. So snack on lentils, chickpeas, beans, etc.

Reduce caffeine consumption: Caffeine can bring down your sugar levels, triggering a hypoglycemic episode. One of the symptoms of a sugar crash is ravenous hunger that makes you eat everything in sight. Cutting down on caffeine can help you prevent such episodes.

Sleep well: Sleep deficit can alter your eating patterns by increasing your ghrelin (hunger hormone) production. So ensure you get a good night's sleep every time. You will notice a big difference in your appetite.

Eat more fibre: Snack on fresh fruit and vegetables to stay full. Or whip yourself a quick oat snack in the microwave. The fibre content will keep your digestive system engaged for longer.

Sip on vinegar water: After meals, make it a point to have two teaspoon of apple cider vinegar or pomegranate vinegar mixed with a glassful of water. Study says that vinegar keeps you fuller for longer by stalling the quick movement of food from the stomach.

Chew on gum: Trick your stomach into thinking that you have eaten by chewing on a piece of gum. A 2011 study shows that chewing gum for a full 45 minutes suppressed hunger, appetite and cravings for snacks!

Smell dark chocolate: Strange as it seems, a 2010 study proved that sniffing on a bar of dark chocolate can help suppress your hunger. So, next time when the tummy starts rumbling, just smell a bar of dark chocolate. But resist the temptation to chow the bar down.