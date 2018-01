Cooking for yourself may sound tedious but, trust me, this is the best thing you can do to yourself if you want to be healthy and eat clean.

You make food the way you want. You don't have to tell someone else your specifications and the way you want your food to be made.

You know exactly what ingredients go in. You have total control over what you want you add to your food.

Your portions are controlled: Making less food is easy and quick therefore by cooking for yourself you'll save yourself from binge eating.

The effort: The effort in cooking your own food is immense so this prevents you from skipping meals or cheating on your diet. It motivates you stick to your diet because of the efforts you're putting in.