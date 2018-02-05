Baking feeds the soul but all that butter in the batter also packs on some pounds. Substituting butter with something healthier can be a great way to reduce the number of calories, cholesterol and fat in your sweet treats. Choose from some of these healthier alternatives to butter.

Applesauce: You can also use applesauce as an alternative to butter. Just replace half the amount of butter in the recipe with applesauce to cut down the calories and fat.

Prune puree: Prune puree can also make a great low-fat and low-calorie alternative to butter. You can replace the butter in the recipe completely with store-bought prune puree. Prune works very well in recipes with chocolate and cinnamon.

Canola oil: If the recipe calls for melted butter, you can replace butter with canola oil. Although canola oil is slightly higher in calories, it is much lower in saturated fat, sodium and cholesterol.

Avocado: Just substitute half the amount of butter in your recipe with mashed avocado. Avocado will not only lower the calorie content but will also give you a softer baked good.