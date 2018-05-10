What’s the best thing about summer? Certainly mangoes! Slushy, sweet and tangy, welcome this king of fruits and indulge in all your mango fantasies to let the summer vibe swing in. Spruce things up a little with these specially-curated mango beverages by Chef Lokesh Jarodia at Novotel Imagica.

Aam jhol: Place the raw mango on a hot griddle without peeling, let it char till its skin is completely blistered. Peel the skin off and keep the mango side. In a bowl dilute sugar with four cups of chilled water. Crush a handful of fresh mint leaves and add to the water and mix well. Add black salt and regular salt and give the mixture a quick blend in your blender, just one whip. Strain into a glass decanter add roasted cumin powder and mix with a spatula. Pour the drink into the glasses, top up with some ice cubes and serve.

Refreshing Mango Whip: Place 1 cup chopped mango chunks, ¼ tsp grated ginger, 2tbsp jiggery and 2-3 tbsp heavy creams into a blender. Mix until smooth. Remove blender from base and using a spatula, scrape sides, bringing all of the ingredients back into the blender base. Continue blending until all of the ingredients are smooth. Pour it a glass and garnish with a mango slice.

Mango kiwi fuzz: Whisk together mango juice with water, kiwi juice and ice cubes. Garnish with a slice of mango and enjoy.