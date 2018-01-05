Various cities in India are experiencing a huge drop in the temperature. Make sure you keep yourself warm and not catch diseases like cold, flu, etc. that are common during winters. Here are a few healthy beverages that can help you do the same.

Turmeric milk: India's ancient health drink, 'haldi-doodh' has been known to have a lot of health benefits. It will keep you warm and help you get rid of common winter health issues.

Tea infused with herbs and spices: Sip on some hot herbal teas to keep yourself warm this winter. Cinnamon is known to keep you warm therefore cinnamon tea would be a great idea. Even a hot cup of Indian style masala tea without sugar will help you make your winters warmer. .

Dals and shorbas: Shorbas are dals infused with veggies and spices and generally made in a thin consistency. Laced with proteins dals and shorbas can be your go-to drink this winter.

Soup: Pamper yourself with a warm a bowl of healthy soup including healthy veggies and spices and it will relax your nerves immediately. Soups can help you get rid of a blocked nose and sore throat immediately.