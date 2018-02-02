Almonds are a great addition to any dessert because of their unique nutty, sweet flavour. Plus, they are healthy too. These recipes are a great way to make your kids eat almonds. Try them.

Pancake cupcakes with maple orange butter: Preheat the oven to 180⁰ c. Grease a muffin or cupcake tray with some oil or butter. Whisk together 200 g flour, a pinch of baking powder, a pinch of baking soda, 1 cup Almond milk/Coconut milk, 1 cup melted butter, 1 tbsp vanilla essence, a pinch of clove powder, to make a thick batter. Pour the batter into cupcake moulds. Bake for 12 to 15 minutes until golden brown. Cool on a rack for an hour. For the butter glaze, melt 3 tbsp butter with 1 tbsp orange juice and 1 tbsp maple syrup. Add 1/2 cup condensed milk and reduce for 10 minutes. Cool for 5 minutes. Drizzle over the cupcakes and serve.

Cocoa & coconut dusted almonds: Sift 4 tbsp powdered sugar, 1 tsp sea salt, 1 tbsp desiccated coconut and 4 tbsp cocoa powder together and set aside. In a large skillet, heat the coconut oil over medium-high heat and quickly toast the almonds for two minutes, then put aside in a plate lined with paper towel and allow to cool for 30 second. In a large mixing bowl, toss the almonds with the coconut/cocoa mixture and spread out on a large sheet pan to thoroughly cool. Serve right away or reserve for a snack. For a simple, delicious and easy tart shell or even a basic cookie, grind up the cocoa and coconut dusted almonds into a flour, together in a mixer with butter, sugar, an egg yolk and a little water. Then roll out between two pieces of wax paper and bake. Your tart crust is ready. Try filling the tart with a simple chocolate ganache and serve with homemade ice cream.