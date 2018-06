Home / Photo Gallery / 4 health benefits of fennel seeds

4 health benefits of fennel seeds

Fennel can be good for your overall well-being. Manjari Chandra, Consultant Therapeutic Nutritionist, Manjiri Wellness tells you about the health benefits of fennel seeds.

Consuming fennel aids digestion and reduces the inflammation of the stomach and facilitating proper absorption of nutrients from the food.

From infants to the elderly, it reduces flatulence and expels excess gas from the stomach.

Fennel is a great source of fiber and also helps to maintain healthy levels of cholesterol in the blood stream.

Fennel is a very rich source of potassium and can help in reducing the blood pressure.









