Gone are the days when gifting chocolates, dry fruits, dairies, books and mugs as gifts for New Year would rule. This New Year, try some new, offbeat ideas that your colleagues will love!

Adult colouring books are taking over the shelves in most bookshops and gift stores. These books not only help to de-stress but also improve focus and makes a person creative. A gift option you can consider for a person you care.

If you are planning to gift a diary, then chuck the thought! Instead, present your friend with bullet journals, which are hugely popular on Instagram! Not only do they act as a perfect tool to organise and plan your work but also makes you disciplined in life. It is worth a try!

Who doesn't like green plants on their desk liven up the office?The sight of desk plants not only relaxes and calms your mind but also revitalises your mood and helps you de-stress.