1 / 7

Bermuda grass or durva or doob grass or Cynodon dactylon is offered to Lord Ganesha to appease him. Legend says that Lord Ganesha fought a battle with Analasura, a demon who tried to create havoc in heaven. Analasura was a fiery demon who emitted fire from eyes and burnt everything that came in his way. In order to defeat him, Lord Ganesha swallowed the demon. As the fire burnt the insides of his body, Lord Ganesha struggled to find respite. Finally, a group sages placed tender durva leaves on the god’s head to cool him down. This immediately cooled the elephant-headed god. It is said that devotees who worship Lord Ganesha with durva earn his blessings. While this makes for a fascinating story, the fact is that durva does have some amazing health benefits, according to Ayurveda. A number of Ayurvedic medicines use durva in them. Here are some of the health benefits of durva: