Tired of reading nutritional labels? So are we! Calorie counting is surely among the worst part of dieting. And if hunger strikes between meals, finding a guilt-free snack is a next-to-impossible task. But if you are looking for something to douse your hunger so that you can hold on till dinnertime, here are five under-50-calorie foods that you can snack on guilt free.

Tomato: Before you scoff at us, a platter of thinly sliced tomato can be really delicious with a pinch of salt, chilli powder and a generous squeeze of lime. One tomato is only 17 calories! That means, you can easily eat two of them and still stay under 50 calories. Plus it's got so much lycopene and antioxidants!

Strawberries: Strawberries are seasonal fruits, available mostly during winters in India. Full of vitamin C, a cupful of strawberries contains only 48.6 calories.

Egg whites: Boiled egg whites are the perfect weight loss food. They have just 17 calories and are packed with protein. Just two and a half egg whites will be enough to hold your hunger down.

Beets: A single beet has 35 calories. Juice it up, slice it up or just make a healthy beet soup. This humble veggie makes for a nutritious snack between meals.

Citruses: Orange, lemon, lime or sweet limes, citrus fruit is an eternal favourite weight loss snack. A single orange is 45 calories. But eat it along with the white pith that covers the orange segments for extra fibre.

Melons: A cup of raw melon is only 46.2 calories. So next time when your stomach starts growling, snack on a juicy melon segment.