You may have heard of floral tea and fruit-infused water. But have you heard about flower-infused water? Certain flowers, especially those that have a strong fragrance, are a great addition to your drinking water. Try these flower-infused waters to cool down your body naturally. Just remember to thoroughly clean the flowers before putting them in drinking water and try to use only homegrown flowers that don't have any chemicals or pesticides on them.

Elderflower is popularly used in many cocktails due to its sweet fragrance and mild taste. All you need to do is place a few elderflower stems in water for about 6 hours. Elderflower is known to keep your blood sugar in control and is also known for antibacterial and antiviral properties.

Chamomile: Chamomile tea is extremely well known. But a few chamomile petals in water can do wonders to it too. Chamomile is know to help you fall asleep by its naturally calming properties.

Jasmine: To prepare jasmine water, place 10-15 flowers in a container of drinking water overnight. Cover the container. The fragrant flower is known to bring down the temperature of the water and is also for boosting immunity and treating fungal infections.