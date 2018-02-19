There is so much you can do with almonds. You can eat them as they are, add them to desserts, make savoury snacks or main courses and thicken smoothies. Make these healthy, offbeat recipes with these versatile nuts!

Almond and amaranth ladoos: Mix together 50g popped amaranth seeds, 50g almond slivers and 30 ml melted jaggery in a bowl. Mix well. Make small firm balls from the mixture.

Badam and gulkand kulfi: Blanch and peel 200g almonds and make a paste of 90 % of the almonds. Clean and soak 50g rose petals in water and cook them in 70g brown sugar till it thickens. Dissolve the saffron in a small bowl of warm milk to extract its flavour. Then, boil 1.5 litre milk and reduce to 40%, add 80g unsweetened grated Mawa, almond paste, a bit of sugar and saffron extract and cook till the mawa dissolves. Pour the mixture in kulfi cones, add cooked rose petals, sliced almond and freeze it.

Caramelized sesame smoked almonds: In a pan, dry roast 400g almonds and cool them down. It will become crunchy.In a separate pan, take 150g jaggery and add roasted almonds in it. When almonds are coated with the jaggery syrup, add 10g chili powder which will give glaze and binding. Place these on a clean tray and coat it with white sesame seeds and rock salt (crushed). Place these in a big bowl. Take a charcoal, burn it on a fire and keep it in a small bowl. Add some rosemary to it and place this small bowl in the big almond bowl. Smoke the almonds by covering the big bowl with a lid. Store it in an airtight container.