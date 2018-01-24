We all know that drinking water on time is important BUT do we actually drink enough water every day? Admit it, the answer it NO! Fret not, here are a few easy ways to remind yourself to drink water throughout the day.

Put the message as your desktop screen. If your maximum time is spent at work each time you look at your desktop screen you'll be reminded to drink water. At home you can do it with your TV screen.

Share the idea with a friend or someone who stays around you really often and remind each other to drink water from time to time. You may even compete with each other to as to who sticks to the routine better.

Keep a big jug or bottle of water around you all the time, as in the places you spend time the most.

Download apps: There are lot of apps that can help you remind about drinking water and also keep track of how much water you you have had or you should have in a day.