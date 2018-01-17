There are a few condiments which you need to place in the fridge once opened, to ensure their long shelf life. Here are some!

Maple syrup: Mold can grow inside the maple syrup bottle if left out so it is best that you store it in the refrigerator.

Mayonnaise: Mayo is made of eggs so it is almost a no-brainer that it should be kept in the refrigerator to prevent it from getting spoiled.

Ketchup: If you open the bottle of ketchup once, you can store it in the pantry for up to a month. But if you want to use the ketchup longer than that it is best you store it in the fridge.

Mustard: While mustard does not contain any ingredients that will get spoiled, refrigerating mustard can help maintain its flavour.