Some may refer to these ‘valid reasons’ as excuses, but, not us. We at The Health Site completely understand the agony of not fitting into those jeans as comfortably as you did a couple of months ago or those muffin tops that have suddenly made a comeback in winter. Here are some excuses, er, reasons why we put on weight during winter.

Less enthusiasm and more sleeping: Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) is more common than you can imagine. Lack of sunlight in winter can negatively impact your mood and health. Your groggy mood in the morning, feeling low and the need to stay in bed and sleep more can be blamed on low temperature, smog and less sunlight.

Ditching workouts: It’s difficult to wake up in the morning. It’s even more difficult to get yourself to go outside and jog or go to the gym. Sleeping, staying in, cooking, reading, lazying around and other indoor activities take precedence over everything else in winter.

Eating more: To keep you warm, your body’s metabolism increases in winter. This is why we feel hungrier in winters. We also have a tendency to equate more hunger with more comfort foods in cold winters. We’re talking sugary hot chocolate, cheesy fondues, buttery soups and hot, fried foods.

Layering clothes: We’re definitely not going to be wearing tank tops or short skirts in this cold weather. The several layers of warm clothing do a good job of hiding all our ‘flaws.’ And this is reason enough to eat whatever we want.