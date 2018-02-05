Quitting caffeine may do you a lot of good. You'll get to enjoy better sleep, reduced anxiety and lesser trips to the bathroom. But what if it's not the caffeine but the smoky taste of coffee that you miss? In that case, here are five healthy, caffeine-free substitutes that will make you forget all about coffee.

Carob: The carob fruit is a pod looks a lot like a tamarind but doesn't taste anything like it. It's slightly sweet and is used commonly as a substitute for chocolate. Carob powder is also used as a coffee substitute due to its earthy, caramel-like taste. Among health benefits, it has gastroprotective, antioxidant and cytotoxic properties.

Dandelion root: The root of the dandelion plant is dried and powdered to create a coffee substitute because it resembles the beverage in appearance and taste. It has no caffeine and has powerful anticancerous qualities. Dandelion root powder can be bought online. It's had brewed in hot water like coffee.

Vanilla: Coffee and vanilla have complementary flavour profiles; that are why the latter can be a great substitute for the former. However, buy organic vanilla extract or the whole pod instead of the cheap, chemical essence. Brew it like you would regular coffee.

Chicory: Chicory is commonly added to coffee to increase its volume. The fact that it tastes a lot like coffee also works in its favour. It's caffeine free and is used as a substitute for the caffeinated beverage these days.