It's okay to cheat once in a while, but, for most part of the month, you must keep your gut clean and healthy. A good way to do this is to watch what you're eating for every meal. Think it's too much hard work? Just follow these 5 easy tips by celeb fitness trainer Radhika Karle of Radhika's Balanced Body.

Refined, processed or sugary foods should be eliminated from your diet. These foods are nothing but torturous to your body. From diabetes to heart ailments and acne to hair fall -- you can avoid all these problems by saying no to these foods.

Portion size is more important than calorie intake. Eat small portions of food, even if it is healthy.

Steam, bake and grill instead of deep frying. Fish, chicken, vegetables and other foods will retain more nutrition when they are not dunked in hot oil. Deep fried foods can cause serious heart ailments, weight gain and other health conditions.

Combine protein and carbohydrate to stay full for a longer duration of time. Love eggs? Have them with brown bread toast. Love rice? Have it with chicken or fish curry.