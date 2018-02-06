For most of you, the colour black on your plate is repulsive. But a few black coloured foods stack up well against their red and brown varieties when it comes to nutrition. So are you adding these black colour foods to your plate?

Black quinoa: Black-quinoa is sweeter tasting than white quinoa. Black quinoa packs a protein punch fills you up with fibre and provides you with a generous amount of iron and folate.

Black garlic: Black garlic has twice the amount of antioxidants and vitamin C in regular garlic then why not add it to your plate? After ageing for at least 30 days, garlic possesses a caramelized, savoury richness that you can add to your noodles and pasta.

Black rice: Black rice is a treasure house of fibre, powerful antioxidants and cancer-fighting properties. Black rice is so versatile it can be used in stir-fries, porridge, bread and noodles.

Sesame seeds: Sesame seeds a rich source of zinc calcium and folic acid. They are also rich in oleic acid, a potent mono-unsaturated fatty acid which lowers the ‘bad cholesterol’.

Black gram or urad dal: Urad dal is commonly used by South Indians to make dosa, and idli along with rice making it a complete source of protein. Urad dal is rich in iron, folate, fibre, potassium.