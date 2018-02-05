If you are on a weight loss goal, limiting the intake of white refined sugar should be your first step in the direction. But if you are craving a chocolate brownie, you can use these sugar substitutes instead of white sugar.

Agave nectar: Agave nectar is low on the glycemic index so it provides sweetness without causing any spike in your blood sugar levels. While baking, you need to reduce the amount of liquid in the recipe by quarter cup since agave nectar is syrup.

Blackstrap molasses: It is full of calcium, potassium, iron, copper and V vitamins. Blackstrap molasses has a distinct flavour and so it is best served with spiced bread and cookies. Since blackstrap molasses is already acidic, add just half a teaspoon of baking soda in the recipe.

Honey: Honey offers potassium and is rich in B vitamins and vitamin C. If you are baking with honey, reduce the liquid in your recipe by one-fifth and lower the baking temperature by 25 degrees to prevent browning.

Maple syrup: Maple syrup packs calcium, manganese, iron and zinc which are the key minerals for a healthy immune system. While baking, reduce the amount of liquid in recipes by three tablespoons for each cup of maple syrup.