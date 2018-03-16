Your sleeping position can reveal a lot about your mind and body. However, sleeping in the wrong position can lead to back, neck and spine problems in the long run. Here are few worst sleeping positions and tips on how to sleep the right way to prevent these health complications.

Sleeping on the back: Sleeping on your back with your head at an angle and legs straight can put pressure on the back. Instead, use a round pillow at the neck which eases pressure on the back and helps you with a good night's sleep.

Sleeping on the back: If you are not comfortable with placing a pillow under your knees, you can try using orthopaedic pillows at the back and knees to prevent back problems. This not only relieves the pressure but provides support to the back.

Sleeping sideways: If you have a habit of sleeping sideways then remember to put a pillow between your legs along with using a pillow to support your head. If not done so, it can strain the neck and the spine increasing risk of spinal problems.