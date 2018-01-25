Are you someone who forgets their keys or mobile phones here and there and then blames yourself for not remembering anything in life? Here are a few tricks that can help you.

Always keep your mobile tracker or find my phone functions switched on. It integrates with the GPS system to find out your lost phone.

If you're someone who's bag is one little black hole of its own. Buy a bag organiser that helps you section your bag better.

Never say to yourself that you'll remember and there is no need to jot it down because you'll not! Write down on your notes or a piece of paper things you know you'll forget. Also note down places where you have kept things.

Do you forget your password always? Keep your pasword written somewhere else that only you will know or keep a password that is very close to your heart.