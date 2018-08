2 / 5

Aqua Yoga – In Aqua Yoga, asanas are performed in the water. Aqua yoga is helpful for people with injuries as it reduces the gravitational pull causing less stress on your body. Your body has to work more on the balance because of the constant motion of water, with less pain. Aqua Yoga is a great workout for people with injuries or limitations. It is a great place for trying tough poses as there are less chance of you hurting yourself from a fall.