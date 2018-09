1 / 7

Alfalfa sprouts is a type of microgreens. Alfalfa sprouts are popularly consumed in salad and as a sabzi. Sold in small bunches in, these sprouts come loaded with a variety of health benefits. It is slightly bitter in taste. Both the leaves and the tender white stems are eaten. These local microgreens are a must in your daily diet because of its medicinal benefits. It is highly nutritious because of a number of essential nutrients in it. Just make sure to clean the leaves thoroughly before eating.