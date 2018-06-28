People usually fall sick during monsoon as the moisture in the air triggers growth and proliferation of many harmful micro-organisms. You must be very cautious about your food during rainy season as the wrong food will give rise to a variety of infections and diseases. Reema Narang, Dietician at Doctor Insta and Mehar Rajput, Dietician, Fitpass advise people to include the following foods in their daily diet.

Soups: Instead of eating chaat and pakodas try having soups during your snack time. Soups are full of nutrition and give satiety. As well as it is easy to digest and is light on your digestive system. It is recommended to drink soups with ginger, garlic, and black pepper. These spices not only increase its taste but also help in improving your immunity. It also acts as a hydrant for your body during the humid weather as humidity speeds up the dehydration in your body and leaves you with fatigue and nausea.

Steamed vegetables: Steaming softens vegetables while maintaining most of their nutrients, especially water-soluble compounds that are easily damaged by heat like Vitamin C. Steaming vegetables not only removes germs from them but also helps them retain more texture and flavor. Some of the staples of steamed vegetable are broccoli, mushrooms, carrots, and tomatoes.

Smoothies: Juices are a no go in the monsoons, so replacing them with smoothies is the way to go. Avoid leafy vegetables like kale, spinach, cabbage etc and use organic food like cucumbers, oranges, mangoes, tomatoes for the required nutrition. Smoothies are not only easy to make but also are time-saving. Adding chia seeds to the smoothie acts as an energy booster for your body.

Sprouts: Sprouts are good for your health and it should be included in diet especially during monsoon as they will boost your immunity. You can have sprouts of green moong dal, kala chana, and chole with chopped onion, tomato and lemon juice. Make your sprout chaat tangy and tasty and you can have it in breakfast, lunch and in snack time.

Ginger: Ginger is a miracle spice and has several health benefits. Herbal teas with ginger like tulsi ginger tea, ginger, and black pepper tea will warm you up and improve your immunity. It is a rich source of chromium, magnesium, and zinc that improves the overall blood flow. It has antibacterial and antiviral properties that help in fighting against cold and flu. Coughing and congestions are a common problem during monsoon. Ginger's expectorant properties loosen the mucus from the lungs. It also soothes lung tissues.

Corn: Whether you are eating it from the cob or the bhel version, corn has many health benefits. It lowers blood pressure, reduces cholesterol and acts as a diabetes manager. Corn is also rich in fiber and starch, which ensures smooth functioning of the digestive system. Corn bhel is very healthy as well as a treat for your taste buds.