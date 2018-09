2 / 6

We tend to look out for comfort these days and end up in keeping away from physical activities in our day to day schedule. Using stairs instead of elevator help you in losing extra pound of fat from body. Studies say that climbing stairs is a great exercise and increases your heart rate along with enhancing your aerobic conditioning. Not only does it help you lose weight, but also keep you away from high blood pressure, diabetes and heart diseases. It makes your bones and muscles more flexible.