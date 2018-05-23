It's convenient to step into an ice cream parlour and buy a popsicle to cool yourself this summer. But think of all the sugar and other harmful ingredients you and your children will be putting in your body. What if you could create delicious healthy popsicles that are not just packed with fruits but also look super attractive! Here are some tried and tested popsicle recipes we tried and loved!

The super hydrating watermleon is easily available in summer. Just whisk a few watermelon cubes in a mixer, add honey and pour into popsicle moulds. Freeze for about 3-4 hours and you're done!

The king of fruits can be eaten in so many ways-- chopped, milkshake, amrakhand and lassi. Try making mango popsicles by whisking mangoes in a mixer with a bit of condensed milk. Pour into moulds and freeze.

Nothing better than a tall, cool glass of lemonade this summer? Wrong! Just make healthy lemonade with lemon juice and honey and pour in moulds and freeze. You could also add a few chopped pudina leaves.

Banana popsicles can be made simply by inserting a popsicle stick in a banana and covering it in chopped almonds. Freeze this for about 1-2 hours and eat immediately!