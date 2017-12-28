Green leafy vegetables are available in abundance during winters. Fibre and iron rich greens like spinach help you lose weight, boost immunity and keep cholesterol and blood sugar in check. If you are bored of the palak dal and palak rotis, here are some more recipes you can try with spinach this season.

Baked spinach rolls: An exotic recipe made from fresh vegetables sautéed and rolled in spinach leaves. The rolls are then baked with a healthy white sauce to give you a creamy yet healthy and delicious dish perfect for the winters.

Spinach and paneer soup: Soups are the preferred evening snack or dinner during winters. Make this warm and hearty soup by roasting palak with cumin, garlic and onions. Puree them, add water bring to a boil and add some crumbled paneer to make this nutrient rich meal.

Spinach dumplings: Use spinach and wheat flour to make a coating for your momos or make dumplings by mixing spinach puree, wheat flour, besan, salt, sugar, curd and ginger chili paste. Steam them and enjoy the dumplings or momos with green chutney or ketchup.

Coriander and spinach brown rice: Perfectly cooked brown rice is tossed with spinach leaves, coriander and salt in a tava. It can be enjoyed with a plain dal or hot curry during winters. This is an ideal weight loss recipe too.