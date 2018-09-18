1 / 7

A new study says that early life exposure to certain disinfectants used at home could be making children overweight by altering the composition of their gut bacteria. Associations with altered gut flora in babies 3-4 months old were strongest for frequent use of household disinfectants such as multi-surface cleaners, which showed lower levels of Haemophilus and Clostridium bacteria but higher levels of Lachnospiraceae. The researchers also observed an increase in Lachnospiraceae bacteria with more frequent cleaning with disinfectants. The findings published in CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal) also noted that babies living in households that used eco-friendly cleaners had different microbiota and were less likely to be overweight as toddlers. Anita Kozyrskyj, Professor at the University of Alberta in Canada said that the use of eco-friendly products may be linked to healthier overall maternal lifestyles and eating habits, contributing in turn to the healthier gut microbiomes and weight of their infants.