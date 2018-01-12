If you had a vaginal birth then you know for sure what this tiny organ of yours had to go through and why postpartum care is going to be necessary. Your vagina which helped to expel the baby out of your womb has faced enough wear and tear and needs a little pampering to get normal. If you had an episiotomy sure you have to care for the scar so it heals on time, but we are not taking just about the scar but the organ itself that needs a lot of TLC. Here we tell you how to care for your vagina post a vaginal delivery.

Don’t use tampons: Vaginal bleeding or lochia after delivery is common. Use maternity pads specially designed to counter the heavy flow during this time. Even if you had used tampons pre-delivery don’t use it now. Post a vaginal birth your vagina might be sore and tender and a tampon will just make things worse. Instead, use pads to help your vagina recover faster.

Avoid constipation: If you have to put a pressure while releasing bowels and suffer from constipation, remember your vagina will be subjected to more pain and probably tear too. So, take care you don’t suffer from constipation post delivery.

Avoid using heavy weights: Gravity doesn’t spare the new mother. If you carry heavy weights (anything other than your child in your arms) this can make your vagina suffer as the gravitational pull will create a pressure on the vagina which will help the least in faster recovery and healing.

Don’t use vaginal washes: The chances of getting an infection during this time is the highest. Using fragrant products will make it easier for bacteria and germs to take refuge in the moist area and lead to rashes, infections and itching.

Avoid long-distance travel: Just like carrying heavy weights, travelling long distance has a similar effect on the vagina. Even a car ride on bumpy roads can prove to be traumatic to the vagina.

Avoid sex for the first six weeks: Yes, fiction during this period could be really harmful so don’t.