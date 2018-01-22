If you are a girl who loves her drink, you won't like what we are about to tell you! Studies say that women develop alcohol-related problems at lower levels of consumption compared to men. Alcohol affects them differently because women because it is metabolised differently in the female body. That's why studies suggest that women limit their alcohol consumption if they don't want health complications in the future. Here are some ways in which alcohol affects women.

Higher complications from drinking: Women end up having more alcohol concentration in their blood than men. This makes them biologically more prone to medical complications arising from drinking.

Increased oestrogen levels: Menopausal women who drink alcohol may have increased serum oestrogen levels. This increase may contribute towards a higher risk of breast cancer in these women.

Higher risk of hypertension: Several studies say that the risk of hypertension is increased in women who have two drinks a day. The association between alcohol intake and hypertension is thought to be strongest in older women close to menopausal age.

Higher risk of stroke: More than four drinks daily increase the risk of stroke in women. Young women were shown to be susceptible to ischemic stroke; 1.2 drinks a day have an increased tendency towards subarachnoid haemorrhage.

Higher risk of death from alcohol-related liver disease: Several studies have revealed that women are more likely to develop alcohol-related liver diseases than men and more prone to dying from it.

Higher risk of injuries: Alcohol can leave the person disoriented, increasing chances of injuries in both men and women. However, the risk of injuries can be higher in women than men who consume the same amount of alcohol.

Greater sedation: Women tend to get sedated more with alcohol than men do. This could contribute towards increased risk of traffic violations and accidents among women who drink and drive.

Cardiovascular mortality: High alcohol use among women may be linked to higher-than-expected premature cardiovascular death.