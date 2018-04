Home / Photo Gallery / Urinary tract infection: Know how to prevent it

Urinary tract infection: Know how to prevent it

A urinary tract infection (UTI) can hamper your quality of life. Dr Niranjan Chavan, Professor and Unit Chief, Dept of Obgyn, Lokmanya Tilak Medical College, Sion Hospital, tells you how to prevent it .

Hydrate yourself. Drink a lot of water and other fluids. Drink approximately 2.0 litres of Water per day.

Eat fruits and vegetables which are rich in water content. For e.g. watermelon, muskmelon, orange and pineapple.

Don’t hold urine for a long time. Empty your bladder. Do not stagnate it.

Maintain a personal hygiene. Wear loose cotton clothes in summer. Change undergarments from time to time.

If the problem persists, seek medical help by immediately consulting your doctor.











Diet

Disclaimer: TheHealthSite.com does not guarantee any specific results as a result of the procedures mentioned here and the results may vary from person to person. The topics in these pages including text, graphics, videos and other material contained on this website are for informational purposes only and not to be substituted for professional medical advice.