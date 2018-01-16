According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 7.6 million deaths globally each year are caused by cancer and data shows that lung cancer is by far the number one cancer killer. You might know that a chronic cough (a recurrent cough that persists for months, or even years) is a classic sign of lung cancer and should not be ignored. However, there are few uncommon signs of lung cancer you need that indicate you should get checked by a medical professional.

Finger clubbing: Clubbing is a condition where the fingers and toes broaden at their tips, and the nails curve and thicken. It occurs in lung cancer patients with hypertrophic pulmonary osteoarthropathy (HPOA). It affects about five out of every 100 people with cancer of the windpipe [bronchus] or lung. In cancer, it is most common in people with non-small cell lung cancer. However, some people with lung cancer get it and others don't.

Neck and face swelling: Swelling of the face and neck could be a sign of lung cancer. It could be caused by a lung tumour pressing against the vein which delivers blood to the heart from the head.

Bone pain: A pain in the back or hips could also be a symptom of lung cancer, according to the American Cancer Society. This would be the case if the cancer has spread to other parts of the body.

Fatigue: Lung cancer symptoms include debilitating fatigue that affects your day to day functioning. It's caused by chemicals being released into the blood from the cancer. The chemicals can affect oxygen levels in the blood.