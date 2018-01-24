India has a population of 436.76 million women aged 15 years and older who are at risk of developing cervical cancer, according to the National Health Portal. Cervical Cancer is the second most common cancer among women in India. Cervical Cancer is the most frequent of all the genital tract cancers in India. Sexually active women should regularly conduct a Pap smear test, as cervical cancer is difficult to diagnose in the pre-cancerous stage. Here Dr Bandita Sinha, Gynecologist and Infertility Specialist, World of Women, tell us about the unusual signs women should be watchful of.

Irregularity with periods: Irregular periods, spotting between periods, or any other sign that isn’t normal regarding your period should be a red flag. It could mean any kind of genital tract problem and cervical cancer could be one.

Bleeding post-sex: If you get started with your period's post intercourse it is one thing but if you are bleeding profusely just after intercourse without any rhyme or reason, get checked. It could be a sign of this genital cancer

Bleeding post menopause: You don’t bleed post menopause. If you do, take note this is not a sign you can sleep over.

Bleeding after douching: First, douching is not healthy. If you are experiencing spotting or bleeding after that this might indicate danger.

Bleeding post a pelvic examination: If you are infected with your cervix it can cause a bleeding post the examination.

Vaginal discomforts: Odorous discharge from the vagina that may contain some blood occurring between periods or after menopause, could be a telling sign of this cancer.