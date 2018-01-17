Wrong posture and sitting for a long time can make your legs 'fall asleep'. However, that feeling of pins and needles on your feet which generally goes up to 1-2 minutes can be really uncomfortable and annoying. Here are a few tried and tested ways to get rid of it.

Pinching the toes: All you have to do is stretch your legs and slightly pinch your toes as soon as you get that feeling. You'll soon feel better.

Apply moisturiser: Slightly massage your feet with moisturiser in circular motion or even without the moituriser for immediate effect.

Stand up and massage your ankles: Slowly try standing up straight and bend down to massage your ankles. It will help sooth the tingling feeling.

Lift your leg: Try to slowly lift your leg up and down and the tingling feeling will slow down.