Why do you think doctors ask you to stay away from plastic water bottles and food containers? Blame this three-letter word - BPA for all of it as not many of us may be aware of how dangerous BPA can be for our health. Scientifically known as Bisphenol A, BPA is a synthesised chemical compound used in manufacturing plastic containers and water bottles and food storage boxes and canned foods and many more. While we tend to ignore expert advice on not using BPA containing products, here is a list of adverse health impacts that BPA has. Starting from causing reproductive, immunity and neurological problems, BPA also increases the chance of Alzheimer's, childhood asthma, metabolic disease, type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease. Know more and learn about them to keep BPA induced chronic health conditions at bay.