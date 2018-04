Home / Photo Gallery / World Malaria Day 2018: 4 tips to keep malaria at bay

World Malaria Day 2018: 4 tips to keep malaria at bay

Malaria is a life-threatening disease that can hamper your quality of life. It can occur in any age group. It spreads by the bite of an infected Anopheles mosquito and can weaken the immunity. Dr Behram Pardiwala, internal medicine expert , Wockhardt Hospital, Mumbai, tells you about it.

Use insect repellent cream or spray.

Prevent water from stagnating in flower pots or buckets or under tanks and so on.

Keep arms and legs covered by using long pants and full sleeve shirts in mosquito-infecsted areas.

Boost your immunity to fight malaria. Have food rich in iron and other nutrients. Avoid junk, fried and oily food.









