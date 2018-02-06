Couples all over the world are eagerly looking forward to celebrating Valentine's Day 2018 with their significant others. But not everyone shares the same enthusiasm for the month of love. In fact, many singles dread Valentine's Day since it serves as a constant reminder of romantic failings. But don't let a manufactured holiday bring you down says Psychologist Dr Sanghanayak Meshram. Read as the doctor doles out some heartfelt advice for the ones terrified of spending Valentine's Day alone.

Romantic love is not the only love: It's wrong to equate love and Valentine's Day only with romantic love. Use the day to appreciate and celebrate the other significant loves of your life. Facetime with your grandparents or spend a day with your folks. "Make it a day for whatever it is that you love," adds Dr Meshram.

Volunteer for a cause: Give something back to the world and make the day worthwhile for another living being. Donate blood, buy a needy person a meal, adopt a pet (unconditional love right there), spend time with a person in the old age home or offer to help a friend out. There's nothing nobler than spreading the love on Valentine's Day.

Celebrate your family: Blood is thicker than water and what better day to celebrate that than Valentine's Day. Spend a day out with family and bask in their unconditional love. It's proof that you are loved and cherished. You will find all the love and support you ever needed.

Don't fall for vices: It's easy to fall for vices on Valentine's Day when a drink or two turns into a night of heavy boozing and regret. The pressures of spending the day alone makes you reach out for alcohol or drugs. Lest you regret something that you may end up doing, steer clear of all vices on Valentine's Day (or any other day).