It is important for a cancer survivor to make healthy lifestyle choices and one of the ways to do it is by taking up exercise seriously, of course, after your doctor has given the green signal. There are many dos and don’ts that need to be followed by a cancer survivor, and therefore, exercises should be done under supervision. Checking various parameters like heart rate, saturation of oxygen and blood pressure is essential during the exercises. Here Dr Nilesh Makwana, Director & consulting physiotherapist, Muscle N Mind Physiotherapy Centre gives some tips on how to exercise after treatment.

Start slowly and for few minutes initially. Try short periods of exercise with frequent breaks. Don’t exert yourself to the point of exhaustion.

Include physical activities that use large muscle groups such as your thighs, abdomen (belly), chest, and back. Strength training, flexibility exercises and aerobic fitness are all important parts of a good exercise program.

Don’t try to lift heavy weights, keep is light. Do it either with resistance bands or light weights. Include a lot of stretches in your program to ensure that your muscles don’t sore or you don’t suffer from cramps.

Never forget to warm up before exercises and cool down after exercises to avoid muscle cramps.

Always keep breathing while exercising for proper oxygenation. Make it a conscious practice to breathe from the belly and avoid shallow breathing as it could lead to nausea, dizziness or even a fainting spell.

Exercise as much as you are able to. Don’t push yourself; take rest if your body needs it. Listen to your body.