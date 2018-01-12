No matter what your age, for every woman those days of the month will always be tiring and taxing. To make things easy it always helps if you are prepared to face those days wisely. Being armed with the essentials that you need during those days will help to sail through those days smoothly. So here goes your must-have list:

Sanitary napkins: Of course, this goes without saying. We know you will not step out of the house without them. But re-check, always. Sometimes even if you have a few of them tugged in your back you might have exhausted them already and forgot to put in some fresh ones. So, always check your bag if you have enough spare pads before you leave home.

Painkillers: Now, we are not asking you to pop painkillers like m&ms one after the other. In fact, if you are popping more than two painkillers a day to tackle the menstrual cramps it is better to talk to your doctor and find out if there is an underlying problem like fibroids, endometriosis etc. But if your doctor has prescribed medications to counter the cramps, don’t forget to take them with you wherever you go.

Snack: During periods most women find that their appetite goes for a toss. But it is not good to go without food for long hours, especially when there is too much of blood loss happening. Healthy snacking should be done deliberately. Carry a fruit or a protein bar with you so you can impart energy bit-by-bit to cope with the strain of period.

Deodorant: Since periods make your hormones go haywire, sometimes this leads to body odour that can be a big turn off for people around you. So always keep a deodorant handy and use it whenever you need.

Tissue paper rolls: This is optional but it is better you carry one. You might have to wipe and clean yourself with tissues before changing into a fresh pad. If you are on the go these might just be a life saviour.

Wet wipes: You can just choose between tissue rolls or wet wipes, but we suggest you carry both. You can use the wet wipes to wipe your face and neck when you feel low to refresh yourself. Feeling hot and during those days is common.

Hand sanitizer: Do we need to tell you why you need one? Well, there are high chances that you contaminate yourself with germs during this period. So use a sanitizer often, especially after changing or cleaning yourself.

Extra pair of underwear: Keep one handy always. If you have soiled one you will never feel good to keep wearing the one which has stains and is wet. A change will help you to feel fresh and good.

Mouth fresheners: Just like body odour, bad breath is also common during periods. So keep some mouth fresheners to counter this problem.