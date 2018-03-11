Glaucoma, if left untreated or diagnosed late, can lead to permanent loss of vision. The scariest part is that the condition is asymptomatic in the early stages. That's why doctors recommend signing up for an annual comprehensive eye examination after you turn 40. This can help immensely in early diagnosis. Dr Prachi Agashe, paediatric ophthalmologist and squint specialist from Mumbai, lists the common signs and symptoms of glaucoma in adults.

Decreased peripheral vision: In most cases, people with glaucoma lose their peripheral (side) vision gradually. This is one of the first symptoms. Also remember to consult your doctor if you experience patchy blind spots in peripheral vision in either or both your eyes.

Decrease in near vision: Facing difficulty in focussing on nearby objects? It could be a sign of glaucoma. In some cases, it can also cause double vision or appearance of a dark spot in the centre of your vision. If this happens, get yourself checked by an ophthalmologist immediately.

Decrease in contrast vision: Driving at night, reading under a light or even watching TV could become difficult. Your eyes could become excessively tired and see halos or rainbows around the source of light. You could also face difficulty adjusting your eyes in dark rooms.

Recurrent pain in or around eyes: Don't dismiss this type of pain as eye strain as it can be a sign of glaucoma. Even frequent headache could be a sign of severe pressure in the eyes. In some cases, it could even lead to nausea and vomiting.