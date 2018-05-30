Summer vacations are a busy time for travellers across India. While vacationing, we may need to use a public toilet, which aren’t the cleanest places to visit in India. These spots are generally infested with germs and are home to many urinary infections and disease. Women especially tend to suffer more. It is important to take few precautionary measures that can help to minimize the chance of contracting germs, says KE Ranganathan, Managing Director, Roca Bathrooms Products Pvt Ltd. These tips will help make public restrooms experience more pleasant and hygienic.

Dealing with doors and knobs -Always try opening the door by holding any other surface apart the knob. Doorknobs carry germs from multiple sources and may cause infections. Try using a tissue paper for holding the knob.

Look into multiple stalls - Before entering the restroom, check all the stalls and choose the cleanest among the lot. Prefer using an Indian style instead of western toilet seat to avoid any direct contact with the toilet surface. In case of using a western style toilet, use toilet paper or disinfectant on the seat before sitting/squatting.

Flush safely - One might not be aware but there are more chances of spreading bacteria while flushing. Before you flush, make sure flush with toilet lid closed as the air around it carries germs. Use a tissue to press the flush button.

Be patient -Always wait a couple of minutes before using public toilet when someone else has used it before you. They would have just flushed and the air may carry germs and will have bacteria that can lead to infection.

Washing and drying of hands -Make sure you wash your hands post using the toilets with soap for at least 20 seconds. Also, try using paper tissue to close the tap, if it is not automatic. Always use tissues or napkins to dry your hands in case you are not carrying a handkerchief and avoid the use of air dryer that can spread germs present in the air around.

Safety of personal belongings - When using a public toilet or restroom, secure any personal belongings. Germs touching your hands can be easily washed out but once they transmit to your belongings such as phone, handbags, etc they might infect you. Avoid placing your handbags on the floors. Hang them on the hook behind the doors.