Everybody's guilty of clicking a selfie or two. How else would you announce to the world about your brand new haircut or the fun you had at your birthday? But you know you have a problem when your urge to click pictures of yourself is uncontrollable. Psychologists have termed this obsession with selfies as 'Selfitis' in a paper published in 2017. Here are some uncomfortable truths about your selfie addiction that you don't want to know about.

The primary objective of selfie clicking is to increase one's social attractiveness by making oneself seem appealing, relatable and cool. Your selfie addiction could be an attempt to control how people perceive you. [1]

It means you are probably a narcissist. Excessive and unhealthy self love is termed as narcissism, which is associated with obsessive selfie-clicking behaviour. [2]

Here's another good reason to hate the selfie stick. Research says that those who use selfie sticks were perceived as less socially attractive, and moderately narcissistic and inconsiderate. [3]

Selfie-liking is associated with attention-seeking, loneliness and self-centred behaviour. [4]