Summer eye care: Know how to tackle eye infections

Dr Rahul Baile, Director, cataract, refractive surgery and glaucoma services, Prism eye institute and research centre, lays easy tips to tackle eye infections during summer.

Do not put rose water or any eye drops without consulting your eye specialist. Avoid rubbing your eyes.

Treatment for allergy and infection -- cold compress over eyes, keep eyes clean and do not to touch eyes with dirty hands.

Clean your eyes with lukewarm water if itchiness or redness occurs.

Use polarised glasses which avoid the glare of sunlight and give soothing feel to your eyes.









