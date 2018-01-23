Everybody deserves a good night's sleep. Yet, very few of us are blessed enough to enjoy it. If you are tired of tossing and turning in the bed every day, what you need are the right sleep accessories. Here are five things every insomniac should have by the bedside.

An eye mask: Also known as sleeping masks, eye masks are made of thick, dark-coloured fabric that helps obscure the eyes from light. If you are a light sleeper who's bothered by flickering lights outside, try this inexpensive sleeping aid. A 2010 study proves that a sleeping mask can be a great aid for sound sleep.

Ear plugs: Only those living in the idyllic countryside are fortunate enough to be lulled to sleep by silence. Rest of us in the city have no escape from the constant vroom of cars outside our window at night. But you don't need to change location to escape them. Block the sounds out with ear plugs.

Teddy bears: Don't scoff before you try it. Many insomniacs grapple with sleep problems due to nagging thoughts and feelings of anxiety and insecurity. A teddy bear may seem like an infantile solution to a complex problem, but soft toys can offer a feeling of comfort and security. This in turn can help in easing some of the anxiety, aiding in better sleep.

Lavender and ylang ylang essential oils: Both the essential oils are synonymous with good sleep. Lavender and ylang ylang are known to promote sleep, calmness and good mood. Keep both the oils by your bedside and sprinkle just a smidgen on your pillow and covers before you nod off for the day.