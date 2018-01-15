Currently, there is no cure for arthritis, but some treatments could help to reduce some of the painful symptoms. Here are some simple exercises that could help to relieve arthritic joint pain.

Fist clenching: Beginning with your hands and fingers spread out, slowly clench your hand into a fist. Keep your thumb on the outside of the fist, being careful not to squeeze your hand too much. Slowly unclench your fist into its original position. Then do the same with the other hand. Repeat this 10 times with each hand.

Thumb bending: Using one of your hands, hold the base of the other hand's thumb. Without moving the base of the thumb, bend the top half of the thumb, until you feel the stretch. Return the thumb tip to its original position, and repeat.

Knuckle bending: Keeping your fingers straight, bend your knuckles as far as comfortable, apply a stretch and straighten your fingers fully.

Finger Lifting: Rest the palm of your hand on a table, with all of your fingers spread apart. One by one, slowly lift each finger off the table. Hold the finger in the air for a few seconds, before slowly lowering it.