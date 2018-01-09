Joint pain during menopause is a common symptom. As the hormonal levels drop, precisely estrogen it affects the bone health and bone mass density of the women. This leads to various kinds of aches and pains in the body – knee pain, hip pain, pain in the elbow etc. Loss of bone density makes women prone to osteoporosis during menopause. Aches, stiffness and swelling around the joint are typical symptoms of menopausal joint pain. However, if proper care is not taken in early stages then it can turn into a major health concern. Here Dr. Miten Sheth, Orthopedic Knee Surgeon, The Knee Clinic, Mumbai, talks about the signs when to take joints pains seriously.

If joint pain lasts for more than three days it is better to meet a doctor. Usually the pain is worst in the morning and lessens as the day passes. But if it is continues throughout the day it could be a sign that the joints have been eroded to an extent and needs special care.

If the pain moves from one joint to other joints or worsens it means that there is a steady loss of bone mass and it is affected the joints badly.

If fever accompanies the joint pain as this could mean that it could either be an infection leading to inflammation.