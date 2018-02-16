Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a neurological and developmental disorder that begins in early childhood and lasts throughout a person's life. It interferes how a person acts and interacts with others, communicates, and learns about his environment. It is called a ‘spectrum’ disorder because people with ASD can have a range of symptoms. It isn’t easy to diagnose a child has to go through a comprehensive evaluation to come to this diagnosis. The causes of ASD are not known. Research suggests that both genes and environment play important roles. However, here are some signs that suggest that your child might be suffering from ASD.

Children who fall in the ADS suffer from learning disabilities. This often refers to not being able to cope with simple tasks life reading, writing or doing math. However, some kids with ASD might excel in these sections but show some other type of learning disability like unable to learn a new language or skill, etc.

Another classic symptom of this spectrum or for kids suffering from Autism is delayed development of speech. If your child knows less than 11 words beyond two years of age, this should worry you.

It is one thing to have toddler tantrums and completely different to suffer from obsessive compulsive disorder. These are tantrums that goes out of control.

This is also another classic symptom of ASD. Children suffering from ADHD have issues like paying attention, gets out of control, does activities that are not appropriate to his/her age, etc.

In this condition that is some problem in the brain development of the child where the child develops problems with co-ordination and movement.

Most of the children who fall under this spectrum prefer to be left alone with their devices.

Kids are usually active by nature, but for the ones who suffer from ADHD hyperactivity is the norm. these kids usually find it difficult to concentrate on one particular activity, seeks attention and are always on the move.

While we don't speak too much about childhood depression, it does exists and the classic symptoms of it are being aloof, lonely, sad and experiencing immense mood swings.

While this is a condition that needs medical attention on its own, but sometimes for people who suffer from ASD could also suffer from epilepsy.

This is a very common trait in children Who suffer from ASD

For kids suffering from ASD sleep problems are too common -- insomnia, sleeplessness, fragmented sleep are few of the symptoms.

it is very uncommon in kids to say no to love -- kisses, cuddles and hugs. But if your child is averse to these basic gestures of love this could be little suspicions behaviour