Our mind is never at peace. We need to consciously guide it towards calm so it doesn’t go out of whack. But the matters of mind are very tricky and not everyone can master control over it and experience Zen. For those who struggle to control the mind can at times suffer from behavioural disorders. A borderline personality disorder is also an outcome of the same. People suffering from this disorder keep yo-yoing from between extreme emotions. They usually cannot accept denial in any form and have troubles being in a stable relationship. Here Dr Sanghanayak Meshram talks about few signs and symptoms they exhibit.

They fear rejection: People suffering from this disorder are incapable of handling rejection and always have a constant fear of being abandoned or left alone. Their fear is so intense that they would go to any extreme to keep their close relations intact – fight, stalk, threaten to self-harm – if they sense they are receiving less love and attention from them.

They have unstable relationships: They pursue their love interest with all might. They will idolise the person they love or hate that person with vigour. They don’t realise that there are grey areas in life. Their relationships waxes and wanes from incredible love to destructive hate and their desire for a person run out of its course too soon. Once they win over a person they lose interest in them and look for something else to fuel their passion.

They don’t have a clear self-image: Not only with people, but those who suffer from BPD also juggle between two extreme emotions when it comes to self-analysis. They either hold themselves in high regard or are in doubt of their capabilities and existence. They don’t have a clear self-image of themselves. In other words, they are not self-aware and this is why they have a problem being stable in jobs, relationships, careers and even keeping up social ties.

They indulge in self-destructive behaviour: Especially when they are upset, they might indulge in risky driving, booze, binge eating, spending money beyond what they can afford, getting into risky sexual behaviour or threatening loved ones to self-harm. These behaviours give them a temporary high and make them feel good, but ruins relationships with loved ones and friends forever.

They exhibit suicidal tendencies: Of course, self-harm does mean they exhibit these tendencies. People with BPD either think of suicides, attempt one or indulge in other harmful modes to scare people to get attention or to get their way with things.

They suffer from extreme mood swings: It is common for people suffering from BPD to suffer from mood swings. They can go from one moment of being happy to being gloomy the other moment. These mood swings are triggered usually by trivial matters which others might just brush off. Though the emotions experienced are intense but unlike depression or other anxiety disorders they don’t last for long – it lasts for either few minutes to hours.

They have anger management issues: They might have tremendous difficulty dealing with emotions and might break into explosive episodes of anger by yelling, shouting, threatening or becoming physically violent. This anger is not always outward sometimes they hold grudges against themselves and spend too much time being angry at themselves.