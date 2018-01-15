The Road Safety Awareness Week is observed from 11 th January to 17 th January. Road accidents cause fatalities. Some become victims of mental trauma, loss of memory or physical deformity. So this year let's spread awareness about the necessity of road safety measures, says Mr Hanmantrao Gaikwad, Chairman and Managing Director, BVG India Limited. Here are few tips to follow.

DO NOT DRIVE if you have taken alcohol or drugs. Also, do not allow anybody who is drunk to drive.

Use helmets and seat belts at all times. This can help prevent injury.

Do not speak on the mobile phone while driving, riding a motorbike, or walking on or crossing the road.

Do not hang out of a vehicle or crowd onto a motorbike. Remember not more than 2 people should sit on a bike and 5 (or more as per the capacity) should travel in a car.

Do not leave children unattended on the road. Look both ways before crossing the road.

Obey traffic rules and observe speed limits. It is not only safe for the driver but also for the person walking on the road.