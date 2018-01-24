There is nothing like a good night’s sleep but when you wake up, do you feel refreshed or do you feel exhausted? ISleep specialist Dr Aparna Gupta tells you why you wake up completely exhausted.

You ended the night with booze: Alcohol can reduce the deep sleep you get at night. Alcohol is also a diuretic which can make you get up to the bathroom several times at night.

You drank regular coffee instead of decaf at night: Caffeine is a stimulant that can make it hard for you to fall asleep. And since caffeine also has diuretic effects, it may have you running to the washroom more often.

You grind your teeth during sleep: Grinding your teeth may mess with the quality of your sleep by blocking the airways and preventing you from getting enough oxygen making you wake up at night.

You were on your phone before bed: The light from your phone can interrupt your brain’s ability to produce the sleep-producing chemical melatonin as a result of which you will struggle to fall asleep.

You worked out before bed: Working out within 2-3 hours before bed can seriously mess with your sleep cycle. It can increase cortisol and reduce melatonin thus making you struggle to fall asleep.